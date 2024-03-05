Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $5.40 Million in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 264,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Cousins Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 13.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 115.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 35,897 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.27. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.73%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

