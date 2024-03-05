Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $5.12 Million in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Selective Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,527,000 after purchasing an additional 399,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,941,000 after purchasing an additional 398,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,339,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,216,000 after buying an additional 226,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.16. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

