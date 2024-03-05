Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $4.68 Million in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Landstar System at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $185.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

