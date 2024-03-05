Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.70%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

