Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 10,340 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after purchasing an additional 966,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $234,116,000 after purchasing an additional 556,178 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $254.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $259.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,745. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

