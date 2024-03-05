Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Up to $15.36

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.36, but opened at $15.72. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 380,288 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,538.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,538.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $54,916.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 208,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $769,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,898,000 after buying an additional 342,690 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,287,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,444,000 after buying an additional 1,149,519 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

