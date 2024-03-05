Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Position Decreased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 61.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 252.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.79.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

