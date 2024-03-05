Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Schneider National has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.75. 23,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,664. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 252.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 223.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Schneider National by 240.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

