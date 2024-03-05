Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.52. 4,198,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,701,577. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

