Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 527,168 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises approximately 4.9% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $24,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 71.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $4,733,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,600,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,722,942. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

