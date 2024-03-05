Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $123.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.29 and its 200 day moving average is $109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.95. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

