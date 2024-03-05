Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$33.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Activity at Saputo

Saputo Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Leanne Cutts bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,454.00. In related news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza acquired 5,355 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.13 per share, with a total value of C$150,636.15. Also, Senior Officer Leanne Cutts purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.03 per share, with a total value of C$50,454.00. Insiders purchased 15,190 shares of company stock worth $425,567 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

TSE:SAP opened at C$26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$25.75 and a 52 week high of C$36.70.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). Saputo had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.8960162 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.87%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

