Sapphire Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.87 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $12.87 million and approximately $5,357.17 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.57 or 0.05574837 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00063608 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00019281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00023474 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00018801 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,669,709,206 coins and its circulating supply is 1,649,079,783 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.