Santos Limited (ASX:STO) Insider Kevin Gallagher Sells 213,205 Shares of Stock

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Gallagher sold 213,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.09 ($4.61), for a total value of A$1,512,476.27 ($982,127.45).

Kevin Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Kevin Gallagher 27,462 shares of Santos stock.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Kevin Gallagher 80 shares of Santos stock.

Santos Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32.

Santos Increases Dividend

About Santos

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from Santos’s previous Final dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 25th. Santos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

