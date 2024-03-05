SandRidge Energy (SD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,451. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $479.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.12.

SandRidge Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 46.40%. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 24,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,942 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 96.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

