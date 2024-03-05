SandRidge Energy (SD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SandRidge Energy Price Performance
NYSE:SD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,451. SandRidge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $479.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.12.
SandRidge Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 46.40%. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.
Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SandRidge Energy
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.