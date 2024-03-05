SandRidge Energy (SD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SandRidge Energy Stock Up 1.1 %
SandRidge Energy stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.12. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55.
SandRidge Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 46.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is 9.05%.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
