Sana Biotechnology’s (SANA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. Sana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Nelsen bought 1,818,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,446,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,453,121. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 215,650 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

