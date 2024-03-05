Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Downgraded by Susquehanna

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Samsung Electronics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SSNLF remained flat at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88. Samsung Electronics has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. The company offers smartphones, tablets, watches, and accessories; TVs, projectors, and sound devices; home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines and dryers, vacuum cleaners, cooking appliances, dishwashers, air conditioners, and air purifiers; monitors, and memory and storage products; displays, and smart and LED signages; and other accessories.

