Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Downgraded by Susquehanna

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Samsung Electronics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SSNLF remained flat at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88. Samsung Electronics has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60.
Samsung Electronics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Samsung Electronics
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.