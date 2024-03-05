Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.63. Approximately 1,027,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,110,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27.

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 80,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $2,720,459.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,142.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Samsara news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $9,599,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 80,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $2,720,459.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 379,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,142.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,965,207 shares of company stock worth $65,832,048 in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $2,184,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

