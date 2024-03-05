Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Kensico Capital Management Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Kensico Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 5.3% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Salesforce worth $125,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $17.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $297.07. 6,001,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,824,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $287.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.26.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total value of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,839,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,184,112 shares of company stock worth $324,717,842 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

