Saitama (SAITAMA) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.01 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Saitama coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Saitama has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Saitama has a market cap of $48.89 million and $3.01 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00016062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00024068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001322 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,279.92 or 1.00434167 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.39 or 0.00154455 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Saitama Coin Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 9,972,304,913 coins and its circulating supply is 42,197,766,368 coins. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 9,972,304,912.535738. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00125518 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,164,067.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

