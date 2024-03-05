Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $31.25 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Safe has a market cap of $31.25 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00002388 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded 51.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00125227 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00035049 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00020317 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.5009718 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

