Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.31

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 1581252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$733.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total value of C$44,450.00. In related news, Director Gordon Keep sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total value of C$142,800.00. Also, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total value of C$44,450.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 539,000 shares of company stock valued at $569,280. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

