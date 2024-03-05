Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.73. 2,036,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,596,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Rumble Trading Down 5.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Solano Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rumble by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

