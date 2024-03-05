Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RMT)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RMT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. 34,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 846.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.