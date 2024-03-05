Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RMT)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:RMT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. 34,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.52.
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
