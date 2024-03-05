Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Announces $0.17 Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RMT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. 34,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,338. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.



Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

