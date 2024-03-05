Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Announces $0.17 Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:RMT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. 34,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,338. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
