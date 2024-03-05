Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$123.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on STN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$120.15.

Get Stantec alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STN

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN opened at C$111.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Stantec has a one year low of C$75.31 and a one year high of C$118.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$108.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 4.3106759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 10,250 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.