Royal Bank of Canada Raises GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $80.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.32% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

GitLab Stock Down 20.6 %

NASDAQ GTLB traded down $15.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.12. 17,618,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,708. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74. GitLab has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $39,006.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $602,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at $25,567,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $39,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $602,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after buying an additional 1,070,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after buying an additional 228,085 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 23.9% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,301,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 53.9% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after buying an additional 2,594,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,778,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,222,000 after buying an additional 422,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

