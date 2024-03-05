Royal Bank of Canada Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$85.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities cut Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$87.46.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE:IMO opened at C$84.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.49. The stock has a market cap of C$45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$60.19 and a 1 year high of C$86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 8.2223282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

