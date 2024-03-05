Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

ROOT has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Root from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Root from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. Root has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $43.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Root by 661.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,193,896 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Root in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new position in Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Root by 448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 960,580 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,516,000. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

