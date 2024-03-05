Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$6.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RSI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins set a C$6.25 price target on Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.15.

Shares of RSI stock traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.22. 528,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,882. The stock has a market cap of C$548.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.45. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of C$4.96 and a 1-year high of C$6.41.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.70 million. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4701087 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Director Donald Jewell bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. In other Rogers Sugar news, Director Donald Jewell bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$103,400.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 60,965 shares of company stock worth $315,618. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

