Robert W. Baird Cuts argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $490.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $505.00 to $490.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair lowered argenx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $536.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $390.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $387.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.18. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that argenx will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

