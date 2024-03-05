RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. decreased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in RLI by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in RLI during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,207. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.91 and a 200 day moving average of $136.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.65.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.31%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

