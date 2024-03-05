Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Up to $4.57

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.69. Riskified shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 750,957 shares changing hands.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its position in Riskified by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 485,248 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Riskified by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Riskified by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,202 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,805,000. Institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

