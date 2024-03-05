RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 909,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,535 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $26,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in RingCentral by 903.4% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,197,000 after buying an additional 7,350,105 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 102.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,857,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,799,000 after buying an additional 941,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,316,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RingCentral stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.99. 135,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,624. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

