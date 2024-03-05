Reviewing Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM)

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Natura &Co and FOMO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natura &Co and FOMO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $7.04 billion 0.64 -$553.91 million N/A N/A FOMO N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

FOMO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natura &Co.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 15.36% -1.07% -0.48% FOMO N/A -6.23% -148.02%

Volatility & Risk

Natura &Co has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.78, suggesting that its share price is 678% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Natura &Co beats FOMO on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments. The company offers fragrances, makeup, body and facial care, sunscreen, soaps, deodorants, body oils, hair care, and gifts products. It also provides decorative, houseware, entertainment and leisure, and children's products, as well as jewelry, watches, clothing, footwear, and accessories. The company markets its products under the Natura, Avon, The Body Shop, and Aesop brand names through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. focuses on incubation and acceleration business. The company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. It develops various direct investment and affiliations. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

