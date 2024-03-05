Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 97.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

