Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 626.25 ($7.95).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.30) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
