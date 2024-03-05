Renewables Infrastructure Grp (LON:TRIG) PT Lowered to GBX 135

Renewables Infrastructure Grp (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 135 ($1.71) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.32% from the stock’s current price.
Renewables Infrastructure Grp Stock Performance
TRIG stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 102.80 ($1.30). The stock had a trading volume of 3,123,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,747. The stock has a market cap of £2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 492.38 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.36. Renewables Infrastructure Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 95.50 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 130.20 ($1.65).
