Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPHM. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 352.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
