Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $17.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

NYSE:RS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $320.77. 32,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,783. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $229.12 and a 1 year high of $333.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.00.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,452,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at $17,452,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,996 shares of company stock worth $26,635,028 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8,850.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

