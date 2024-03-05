Ready Capital’s (RC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RC. StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ready Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

RC stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.32%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 480,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 178,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,429,000 after purchasing an additional 735,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

