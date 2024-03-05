Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.30

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 194769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

RC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,225,000 after buying an additional 141,736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

