Reach plc (LON:RCH) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.46

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.46 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.88. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Reach Trading Up 11.2 %

LON:RCH traded up GBX 6.65 ($0.08) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 66.10 ($0.84). 3,738,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,382. The stock has a market cap of £210.18 million, a PE ratio of 594.50, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.96. Reach has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.47 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91 ($1.15).

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, AberdeenLive, Devon Live, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

