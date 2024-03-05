Reach plc (LON:RCH) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.46

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.46 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.88. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Reach Trading Up 11.2 %
LON:RCH traded up GBX 6.65 ($0.08) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 66.10 ($0.84). 3,738,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,382. The stock has a market cap of £210.18 million, a PE ratio of 594.50, a PEG ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.96. Reach has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.47 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91 ($1.15).
