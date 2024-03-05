RE/MAX’s (RMAX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their hold rating on shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RMAX. TheStreet cut shares of RE/MAX from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of RE/MAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RE/MAX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.

NYSE RMAX opened at $8.25 on Friday. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in RE/MAX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RE/MAX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

