RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Stake Boosted by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in RBC Bearings by 0.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.55, for a total transaction of $3,864,139.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,751,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.55, for a total transaction of $3,864,139.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at $76,751,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,262,506 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE RBC traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $264.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,993. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $288.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 12.81%. Research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

