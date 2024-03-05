Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.
Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 6.1 %
RNGR opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $239.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.61.
In related news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 85,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $864,516.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 85,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $864,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,185,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,688,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,174 shares of company stock worth $1,880,716 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.
