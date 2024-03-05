Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 6.1 %

RNGR opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $239.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 85,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $864,516.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 85,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $864,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,185,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,688,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,174 shares of company stock worth $1,880,716 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services

About Ranger Energy Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 455.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 45,842 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 234,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.