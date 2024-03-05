Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of RNGR opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a market cap of $253.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranger Energy Services

In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,185,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,688,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 85,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $864,516.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185,174 shares in the company, valued at $42,688,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,716. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services

About Ranger Energy Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 120.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.