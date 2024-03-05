Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.43. The company had a trading volume of 199,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Range Resources has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after buying an additional 111,026 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,858.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,397,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,722,000 after buying an additional 6,070,900 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,646,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,184,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,816,000 after buying an additional 174,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after buying an additional 1,429,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

