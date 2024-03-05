Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Qube’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Qube Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Qube Company Profile
